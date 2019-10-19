The city of Charlottesville is upgrading its telephone systems, starting this week, which will cause some disruption of emergency calls outside of regular business hours.

The upgrade begins Wednesday and maintenance will occur from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday and then all day on Saturday and Sunday. During those times, some lines will intermittently ring as busy.

The city published a guide for reaching key departments in case of emergency during the maintenance.

All emergency calls should continue to go to 911.

The non-emergency number for the city police and fire departments will not be available during the maintenance times. Instead, callers should dial the Regional Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041.

The main gas utilities number will not be available; instead customers should call (434) 293-9164.

To contact Charlottesville Area Transit during the maintenance, call (434) 296-4529.

To report possible child abuse, neglect or a foster care emergency to the Department of Social Services, call the state’s Child Protective Services hotline at (800) 522-7096. Out-of-state calls should be directed to (804) 786-8536.

To report possible abuse or neglect of an adult, call the Adult Protective Services hotline at (888) 832-3858.

