U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is hosting a summit Saturday in Louisa County to highlight Central Virginians’ experiences with a lack of high-speed broadband internet access.
The 2019 Rural Broadband Summit will start at 1 p.m. at Louisa County High School, at 757 Davis Highway in Mineral, according to a news release.
“Those across our district, from Nottoway to Culpeper, all agree — outdated internet infrastructure inhibits the ability of our rural communities to attract new businesses, sustain family farms, give our students a competitive edge in the classroom, and keep our families secure and safe,” Spanberger said in the release. “Here in the 7th District, we clearly need a sharper strategy to close the digital gap between our rural and suburban counties, and part of this summit’s goal is to help bridge that divide of opportunity.”
Additionally, a panel of experts that includes representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will discuss ongoing efforts to expand broadband infrastructure in Virginia.
Registration is required. Interested community members can sign up at tinyurl.com/y6rp95a7. The summit also will include small-group discussions with first responders, educators, community leaders and farmers, according to the release.