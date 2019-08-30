The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund is seeking nominations for its annual award celebrating local inclusive art opportunities.
The Charlottesville-based initiative is designed to enhance artistic discovery and creativity.
The award recognizes an artist with a disability or an organization promoting art opportunities for those with disabilities in the Charlottesville-Albemarle County area.
Nominations will be accepted from Sept. 3 to Oct. 9. Awards will be presented from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at CitySpace.
