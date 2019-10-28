A University of Virginia graduate will take over area private school St. Anne’s-Belfield School, effective in July.
The school’s Board of Trustees announced Monday that it selected Autumn Graves to succeed David Lourie as head of school. Graves currently leads Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Lourie has led St. Anne's for 13 years and announced in June that he had accepted a job with the Collegiate School in New York City starting next July.
During his tenure, the school has completed two capital campaigns and raised more than $90 million, according to school documents. More than 200,000 square feet of facilities have been built during the last 10 years, including classroom spaces, a dining hall and a theater.
The school's board worked with Carney, Sandoe & Associates to find Graves, who grew up in Richmond.
“The Board of Trustees is excited about Autumn's experience, thoughtfulness and passion for educating children,” Frank Edmonds, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “We unanimously believe she is the right choice to lead St. Anne's-Belfield and to continue to build on our reputation for academic excellence.”
Graves also has worked for numerous other independent schools along the East Coast.
