International students who live in the dorms at St. Anne’s-Belfield School will be sent home for the rest of the school year and continue classes online as the school responds to the growing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The school announced its decision Friday and said all campuses will be closed until April 3, suspending all school activities. That announcement follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to close all public schools for two weeks.
Additionally, St. Anne’s Headmaster David Lourie said in an email to families that a preschool family showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, before the school's spring break this week. The family’s physician has not confirmed the diagnosis with testing.
The Virginia Department of Health has identified 30 positive cases of the virus throughout the state but none locally.
Availability of tests for the virus have been limited, but the federal government moved Friday to speed up the development of more tests.
“We believe this is a prudent measure, allowing us time to assess further the evolution of this illness in our local area, to continue to clean and disinfect our facilities, and to facilitate social distancing after Spring Break travel,” Lourie wrote.
Starting March 23, the school will implement a distance-learning program for all students. The intervening week will be spent preparing faculty for the transition, Lourie wrote.
The Blue Ridge School in Greene County announced this week that it will be closed until March 29, and students will remain off campus and take online classes.
St. Anne's-Belfield offers a seven-day boarding for high school students. This school year, 86 students lived on campus and were from Canada, China, Kenya, Korea, United States and Vietnam, according to the school’s website.
More information about how St. Anne's is preparing can be found at https://www.stab.org/explore/coronavirus-updates.
Lourie said the decision to close the school’s dormitory was “heart-wrenching,” but came at the strong recommendation of health professionals. International boarding students will be supported in traveling home for the rest of the school year.
The school will continue to monitor the pandemic and reassess the situation closer to April 3.
“To call this situation and these circumstances unprecedented is a gross understatement,” Lourie wrote.
