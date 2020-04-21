St. Anne’s-Belfield School is joining regional efforts to gather donations to support efforts at battling the coronavirus locally.
The school is coordinating a drop-off location with the Charlottesville-UVa-Albemarle Regional Emergency Operations Center with assistance from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
Donations will be accepted from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday in front of the preschool on the school’s campus.
Officials are seeking personal protective gear, such as masks and gloves, and other cleaning supplies.
Donors can place items in a designated bin to avoid contact with other people. The items will be cleaned and distributed to senior living facilities, first responders, day cares and other at-risk communities.
The University of Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital also are conducting donation drives.
For more information on donating, call (434) 297-8415.
"St. Anne's-Belfield School is honored to assist with this regional effort,” David Lourie, head of school at STAB, said in a news release. “Our essential workers are doing heroic work, and I hope everyone who is able will consider donating items to help them."
