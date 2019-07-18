Virginia's State Human Rights Commission has decided to uphold a local decision that the Region Ten Community Services Board violated some of a client's rights.
During a Monday meeting, the state commission reviewed appeals by Myra Anderson and by Region Ten.
Anderson first claimed in 2017 that the agency had denied her treatment because she previously had filed complaints against the agency. Charlottesville's local human rights committee found that the agency had violated her rights. Anderson has since filed several more complaints.
The state commission resolved several of the complaints and appeals on Monday.
It upheld the local commission's finding that Region Ten had violated Anderson's dignity and unfairly denied her services.
However, it decided to take no action on two complaints that decisions about Anderson's treatment were made without her consent and overturned another local commission finding about decision-making and consent.
Anderson also had requested that the state agency require Region Ten to issue an apology, but the agency wrote in its minutes that it did not have the authority to do so.