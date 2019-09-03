The Madison County Animal Shelter is being investigated by the Virginia State Police after allegations that it unnecessarily euthanized animals and did not treat them humanely.
Tina Auth accused the shelter of mistreating animals on Aug. 27, when she left her job at the shelter. In posts on Facebook that included images and videos of animals that had reportedly passed through the shelter, Auth said she personally had to take a kitten with a severed paw to the vet, saw a critically sick cat go untreated for 24 hours, witnessed kittens euthanized because there was no foster program and saw a dog get euthanized merely for growling.
“It took a toll on me,” Auth said Tuesday. “It’s hard to sleep at night and go back to work when you know animals are dying needlessly.”
When Auth started working at the shelter in 2017, she believed, from previous volunteer work, that it was a no-kill shelter. As an employee, she said she was told to tell visitors that animals were only euthanized if they were too sick to be helped or too dangerous to release.
“Neither of those things were true,” she said.
Auth said she saw animals receive help from the shelter but said she believes it should have had a better policy and plan in place for emergency treatment of animals and should make an effort to ensure animals have a chance to be fostered or adopted before they are euthanized.
“They should be able to immediately seek care for animals in critical condition,” she said.
Public animal shelters in the state are overseen by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The Madison County Animal Shelter is overseen by the county government.
According to its 2018 annual report, the shelter handled 297 dogs, 480 cats and some poultry and livestock. Of the dogs, 26, or 9%, and 236 cats, or 49%, were euthanized.
Other publicly operated shelters in Central Virginia reported far lower instances of euthanasia even when they had much higher occupancy rates. The Louisa County Animal Control and Public Safety Shelter euthanized 53 out of 1,503 animals that left the shelter in 2018, a rate of 4%, according to its report. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, which contracts with its local governments, euthanized 26 out of 1,434 animals, a rate of 2%. The Greene County shelter euthanized 1 animal out of 305. The Nelson County shelter euthanized 26 out of 351 animals, a rate of 7%.
“Modern progressive animal shelter practice suggests that animals should only be euthanized if they are a danger or because their condition or health requires it,” said Matthew Gray, the state director for the Humane Society, who has advocated for animal rights in the General Assembly and for more resources for the state Office of Veterinary Services, which inspects shelters.
Inspection records from 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, which the department of agriculture and consumer services provided after a request by The Daily Progress, show no significant findings of noncompliance. After an April 2017 visit, the chief veterinarian noted that the shelter had “protocols in process” for determining when an animal needed veterinary treatment.
According to a 2016 article in The Madison Eagle, Greg Cave, Madison County’s chief animal control officer and shelter manager, told the Board of Supervisors that the shelter tried to only kill animals when necessary but added that it had limited space. Later that year, the board approved $5,000 for a spay and neuter program to try and address a multiplying cat population that often overran the shelter, according to meeting minutes.
According to records on Madison County’s website, the shelter is only authorized to hold 22 dogs, three litters of puppies and 35 cats.
Auth started a petition to request that Cave, who is appointed by county officials, be removed from his position. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the petition had 542 signatures.
In a news release on Friday, Madison County said it had asked state agencies to investigate Auth’s claims.
“We welcome this opportunity to review our animal shelter policies to confirm that Madison County is in compliance with state law and modern best practices,” the county administrator, Jack Hobbs, said, according to the release.
Cave did not respond to a phone and emailed request for comment on Tuesday.
When asked on Tuesday if Cave was still in his position or had been placed on leave, Hobbs forwarded the email to the Virginia State Police, which is one of the agencies investigating the matter.
A spokesman for VSP responded that the agency had no comment at this time because the matter was under investigation.
A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also confirmed the existence of an investigation but said that state law prohibited comment on an active investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.