Charlottesville High School is expanding two pioneering programs this fall aimed at helping students improve their mental health and peer support groups.
Atif Qarni, Virginia's secretary of education, visited the school Tuesday morning to talk to student leaders about their initiatives and see if the projects could be expanded statewide.
"This is a model situation you have here at CHS that we want to apply elsewhere," Qarni told students. "You can really shape policy and the world you live in."
Charlottesville is one of two area schools participating in the national Green Dot program, which trains students and school staff in bystander intervention techniques to help prevent instances of violence and harassment. In 2018, the school was also one of two in the state to pilot a Mental Health First Aid program to certify students to recognize mental health crises and talk to peers.
The first aid program, initially piloted with a group of sophomores via a three-week course, will now be taught to all students and integrated throughout different levels, according to CHS's principal, Eric Irizarry.
"That way, no one is singled out; it filters through the whole curriculum," Irizarry said of the program, which is supported by Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and the National Council on Behavioral Health.
Students said the first aid program helped make them more aware of the situations their fellow students may face, and helped them feel more comfortable intervening if they realized a friend needed help.
It's a lot better to hear from a peer's standpoint because peers tend to open up to one another; sometimes they're afraid something will happen to them if they discuss a certain thing, like suicide," said Dylan Thomas, a junior who was trained in the program last year. "It's really good for me and my peers to know how to deal with a certain situation, because sometimes your peers will go to you instead of adults."
Students also described other student-led efforts to help their peers acclimate to high school.
Jade Gonzalez, a senior, is a member of Link Crew, a national program that teaches older students how to mentor ninth-graders.
"I get more satisfaction helping other students than almost anything else I've done," said Gonzalez, who benefited from the program when she was a freshman and said it helped her feel more comfortable and prepared for high school.
Marya Zahid, a senior, came to Charlottesville from Afghanistan when she was in ninth grade. She initially spoke very little English, and said she was bullied by other students. She formed a group within the school, known as ESL Equity, which since has expanded its anti-bullying platform, and said she hopes other students can help lead the way in addressing intimidation and threats against fellow students.
"Now that I look back on those times, I wish other students were there to help me through it," she told Qarni. "Now that I'm a senior and feel confident in my English and feel able to help other students, I want to make sure that support systems are in place to help stop bullying and address these issues."
