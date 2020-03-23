2019 novel coronavirus molecule

COURTESY CDC VIA THE AP

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the 2019 novel coronavirus.

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Monday that 254 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 35 cases, or 16%, from the 219 reported at noon on Sunday.

The site also says 3,697 people have been tested in Virginia. There have been six deaths.

This story will be updated.

