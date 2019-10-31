Some local Halloween trick-or-treating events were canceled Thursday or delayed by one day because of the threat of severe weather in the Charlottesville area.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Thursday afternoon through midnight for 34 localities across Virginia, including the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Nelson and Orange counties.
Strong winds and severe thunderstorms anticipated to arrive Thursday evening led the city to ask residents to trick-or-treat on Friday.
“We encourage our neighborhoods, organizations and others that may have events planned for the evening of Halloween to monitor weather forecasts and plan accordingly,” the city wrote in a news release.
Albemarle County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities on Thursday because of the weather, and its extended-day enrichment program closed at 5 p.m. Charlottesville City Schools canceled after-school activities at the high school.
UVa’s Trick or Treating on the Lawn event, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, will now take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Lawn residents and student organizations will be stationed at each of the 54 Lawn rooms and along the West Range to give out treats.
This year, UVa is partnering with The Soho Center to give away two Halloween-themed books, “Fright Club” and “Even Monsters Need Haircuts.” Each trick-or-treater will receive both books.
The Orange Downtown Alliance postponed its trick-or-treating event on Main Street in Orange until 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Due to other activities taking place in Orange on Friday and through the weekend, all trick-or-treating and related activities will stop promptly at 6 p.m., according to the alliance.
Louisa County Public Schools moved its Trunk or Treat to 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday ahead of a scheduled high school football game, according to a Facebook post.
Gordonsville also rescheduled the town’s event to 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the mayor.
As of press time Thursday night, heavy rain had fallen sporadically in the area, with winds gusting at times.
