The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for area residents' input on the Fifth Street corridor in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

The state is leading a study of the Fifth Street corridor between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambrose Commons Drive in Albemarle, and the study team has developed alternatives to address the safety and mobility needs through the corridor.

Members of the public can help prioritize the preliminary alternatives for Fifth Street by answering a short survey at vdot5thstreetstudy.metroquest.com.

The survey will be open until June 26. 

More information about the study is available on VDOT's website.

