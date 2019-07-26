Kenneth Bailey and his three other teammates watched with anticipation as the Lego solar-powered car they made during an engineering summer camp was put to the test.
Larry Richards, a professor emeritus at the University of Virginia, measured how much weight the car, a little bigger than a hand, could pull. He kept adding weights, up to 2 pounds, and the car continued to move forward, albeit more slowly.
“We did it,” said Kenneth, a rising eighth grader at Buford Middle School. “It actually pulled it.”
It was a proud moment for the team. They were the first to finish their solar car, the last project in a five-day summer camp at UVa. This past week, campers worked on a variety of engineering and arts activities focused on sustainability, recycling and alternative forms of energy.
“The purpose of this camp is to excite kids about engineering and art,” said Richards, who led the camp.
Exploring Engineering, now in its second year, is sponsored by the Public Education Foundation of Charlottesville-Albemarle and UVa’s School of Engineering and Applied Science’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Rising seventh and eighth graders from Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools attended the camp for free.
The camp began Monday and wrapped up Friday with a closing ceremony. Students received participation certificates and showed off projects to family members. They could take their art projects, including a mask, sand-casted fossil and kite, home.
Alexandra Floyd, a rising eighth grader at Buford who worked with Kenneth on the car, said she felt empowered after completing the projects.
“It’s a good opportunity to see what you can do,” she said.
For Alexandra, Julianna Becerra and Gabriella D’Alessio, trips to the McGuffey Art Center, the UVa dining hall and campus tours stood out. They also liked working with different people and making new friends.
“It’s a good introduction to learn what engineering is,” Gabriella said.
On Friday, Richards walked around the Lacy Engineering Design Lab and helped students with their solar cars, encouraging them to keep trying, a key lesson of the camp.
“Don’t give up,” he said. “I tell them, you’ve got plenty of time to redesign and make it work.”
Richards said each team was able to complete every engineering challenge during the week. Campers worked on projects developed by UVa students and designed for middle-schoolers. Most involve using everyday materials or trash.
“They’re done on a budget,” Richards said.
Richards said the most exciting project is when students are asked to make a vehicle out of trash. The trash car has to hold a plastic bottle that contains water as it goes down a yellow slide and other obstacles. The bottle lies on its side and part of the top of the bottle is cut out. A tarp was on the ground to catch any spills.
During this project, Richards said he talks with students about trash and where it goes.
For the three girls, this opened their eyes to problems that need solving and motivated them to find solutions.
“The Earth is dying, and we need to save it,” Gabriella said. “… I don’t want to worry if we are going to make it to 80.”
The girls said they learned how people can help with these problems and the role engineering can play in finding solutions.
“We are the ones that have to do it,” Alexandra said.