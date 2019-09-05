The Point can now increase the square footage of its new church and add an office building at its Pantops site.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an application plan to allow for two buildings totaling 55,000 square feet of space for the church and office building at the intersection of Hansen Road and Rolkin Road.
The approximately 6-acre property is zoned as Planned Development-Mixed Commercial, and the request was to amend a modification to a previously approved application plan to allow an increase from 20,000 square feet of building space to a total of 55,000 square feet. The new plan is for a 30,000-square-foot church building and a 25,000-square-foot office building.
“We are asking for an increase in the square footage, but it won't increase the size of the built structure,” Justin Shimp, the engineer on the project, said of the increase to the church building.
He said the church would add more upper-level seating, but the building footprint itself will not get larger.
The church is currently being built as part of a previously approved site plan.
A proffer to redo and increase the width of the existing asphalt path along Rolkin Road, part of the application, also was approved.
Board Chairman Ned Gallaway said he questioned the traffic analysis the county had done for the site.
“We get these small applications in and we're starting to notice that we're saying they either have negligible or no impact or no negative impact when there's an increase in activity,” he said.
Gallaway said he is getting concerned about the "piecemeal, tiny” applications that don't have a full transportation impact analysis completed for the whole area.
“If we get 10 of those incrementally, what does that result in in all 10? That becomes very concerning to me,” he said.
Gallaway said U.S. 250 is a "parking lot over there damn near all day long" and that any project in that area has an impact.
During general public comment earlier in the day, Dunlora residents spoke out against a proposed project at 999 Rio Road and cited traffic, among other considerations, in arguing for the board to vote against the project later this month.
David Benish, Albemarle's chief of planning, said the county has to look at the merits of each rezoning, but county staff members could bring a larger presentation to the board about how the traffic models relate to the long-range transportation plan.
He said there are tolerances for acceptable level of service.
“Maybe this is a flippant response, but you should also understand the acceptable nature of our inboxes and what people's acceptability is to that versus the data or what they're experiencing, day in and day out,” Gallaway said.
Benish said that staff deals with the same issue on a daily basis, as well, and the tolerance for the acceptable standard is based on engineering standards.
“If that's not what the board accepts or the community, we have to plan for that, but there are what is considered acceptable standards for urban settings for what type of traffic flows through an intersection,” he said.
Supervisors ultimately approved the Hansen Road project.
The board also adopted a joint resolution with Scottsville to make two boundary adjustments.
The first adjustment is around 1.18 acres for the Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department. The land is in Albemarle County, just outside the town limits.
“Bringing the entirety of their property within the town limits will enable the fire department to plan and build without having to deal with cross-jurisdictional issues,” the town has stated.
The second is the town boundary along the James River.
“Going back through the historical documents, we really were not able to find a great deal of information about where the boundary actually existed,” said Andy Herrick, deputy county attorney.
He said there is a reference in the 1831 town charter of the boundary extending to the James and down the river. The official limits of the town are now included in a survey of the land. The town already has completed a similar agreement with Fluvanna County.
The Scottsville Town Council approved the resolution in June.
The bodies will now petition the Albemarle Circuit Court for the change.
