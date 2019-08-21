The update to Albemarle County’s affordable housing policy is moving forward.
The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday gave feedback on the work plan for an updated county affordable housing policy.
The county’s current housing policy was adopted in 2004 and tweaked in 2015.
The board has been discussing updating the policy for some time, but most members wanted to wait for the completion of a regional housing needs assessment. The board later approved moving forward with the update.
In April, the assessment was completed and showed that almost 12,000 renters in the region are spending more than 30% of their income on housing.
About 20% of all homeowners and 34% of renters, or 10,700 of the county’s 42,479 households, are estimated to be cost-burdened. Cost-burdened is defined as paying more than 30% of monthly income on housing.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of a resolution of intent to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan to incorporate an updated affordable housing policy in July, and Stacy Pethia, the county’s principal planner for housing, said many of the commissioners' concerns were addressed.
The policy update will start with a three-step process that includes community engagement, a comprehensive update of the current housing policy document and creation of a housing policy implementation plan.
Community engagement will go on through November and will consist of the creation of a stakeholder and a technical advisory committee, a series of focus groups with community members and four community-wide meetings.
There will also be a project-specific website created, and a resident questionnaire will be available online as part of a regional effort by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.
Between December and March, the draft policy and strategy are scheduled to be developed, and a joint work session with the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission is scheduled for April.
The draft housing policy and strategy will then be presented to the commission and board by September 2020 for approval.
Supervisor Rick Randolph asked if any veterans groups were being considered as part of the committee groups.
“Their needs are perhaps unique and I didn't see them down as a group,” he said.
Pethia said she could look to add them to the stakeholder advisory committee.
Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said it looked like there were many city spots in the advisory committees.
“If this is supposed to be a county housing policy, our needs are perhaps very different than what the city's are, and I would like for that to be the focus more,” she said.
Supervisor Diantha McKeel asked for both JAUNT and Charlottesville Area Transit to be included in the technical advisory committee, instead of one or the other.
Supervisor Norman Dill asked for Pethia to continue recommending affordable housing-related capital projects in this year’s budget cycle.
“I would hope that while this program is going on we can get some guidance of what programs are most effective now,” he said.
On Wednesday, the board also approved a mixed-use building and storage unit facility along Rio Road that was deferred in July.
The project, referred to as Rio West, is part of a rezoning of land across from The Daily Progress that is covered by the county's Rio-29 Small Area Plan.
The developer is proposing to first build the storage unit building — which will be toward the back of the site — and the front, mixed-use building would come later.
The front building is approved for a maximum of 112 units.
The deferral was due to concerns from many of the board members about the lack of a requirement for the front mixed-use building to be built.
Now, the developer has committed to paying an annual cash contribution of $10,000 if the construction of the front building has not started within two calendar years of the primary back building’s completion.
Also, if the construction of the front building has not started one year after the back building is built, there will be interim landscaping requirements.
The developer has also committed to "daylight" the stream at the back of the property by removing pipes. A change to the proffer related to the timing of the stream was made Wednesday.