A suspicious package at Charlottesville Fashion Square mall was a cause for concern for several hours Saturday night.
Albemarle County police arrived at the mall entrance near Red Robin and the former Sears location at about 7 p.m. A Daily Progress reporter noticed a box near some planters outside the mall but was told by an officer to leave the area.
During their investigation, authorities closed off the parking lot and asked people to leave the area. At 9:45 p.m., police said they had removed the package.