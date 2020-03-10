The committee reviewing the name of Sutherland Middle School will hold a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 25 to hear suggestions for preferred names.
Parents, staff and students who live in Sutherland attendance zone can propose names through an online survey available at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/mo7SiC. The division is asking proposed names to be consistent with the school division’s values of excellence, young people, community and respect.
Paper copies of the survey are available in English and Spanish at Sutherland as well as Baker-Butler, Hollymead and Stony Point elementaries.
All county schools named after people will eventually go through a review process, after which the school could end up retaining its name.
Mortimer Sutherland, the school’s namesake, was a teacher and principal in the division, retiring in 1946, according to a division news release. Between 1954 and 1962, he served on the Albemarle County School Board and then the Board of Supervisors. The school was built in 1994.
The March 25 meeting will be one of two held as the community advisory decides whether to change the school’s name.
Those who attend March 25 will have a chance to comment on the proposed names before the committee decides on 10 finalists. Those finalists will be the focus of the second community meeting, which will be held in April, according to the news release. Then, the committee will make a naming recommendation to schools Superintendent Matt Haas.
According to School Board policy, if the committee doesn’t decide on one name, then Haas will pick one from the top three choices.
More information about the review process is available on the school division’s website at k12albemarle.org/acps/division/school-naming-review/Pages/default.aspx.
