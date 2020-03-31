Teacher Talk

The past few weeks have been challenging for all of us, especially for our teachers and their students.

Their school year was cut short, without much time to prepare. We are sure many students, particularly the younger ones, are confused and disheartened because of this abrupt closing of schools.

The Daily Progress is offering a way for our teachers to connect to their students and to encourage them in their mutual learning journey (at no cost to teachers). We call it Teacher Talk, and it’s a great way for our dedicated teachers to support and help their students before the end of the academic year.

If you are a teacher and interested in participating, please go to https://www.dailyprogress.com/site/forms/teachers/letters_from_teachers/ or email Wanda Farrar wfarrar@dailyprogress.com to learn more.

