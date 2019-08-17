The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test of the early warning siren system for the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.
A steady, three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.
During an actual emergency, residents would hear four three-minute tones, each separated by one minute of silence, for a total of 15 minutes.