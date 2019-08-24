Community members learned about printing, bookbinding and artist’s books at the Virginia Center for the Book's annual Wayzgoose celebration on Saturday.
A Wayzgoose is an annual end-of-summer gathering for printers, binders and book artists. During the event at the Jefferson School City Center in Charlottesville, members of the Book Arts Program highlighted letterpress printing and bookbinding through demonstrations.
Work from Central Virginia book artists Amy Arnold, Kerri Cushman and Lyall Harris was on display, and the trio answered questions about their work during a panel discussion.