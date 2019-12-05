The Charlottesville-Albemarle Bar Association’s will hold a public interview of candidates for the position of Charlottesville General District Court Judge next week, according to a news release.
The interview is prompted by the retirement of William G. Barkley, a judge in Albemarle County General District Court. Charlottesville General District Court Judge Matt Quatrara will fill his position.
The interview will be used to determine which candidates are “highly qualified” for the open position in the General District Court, according to the release. A recommendation will be provided to state legislators who will nominate and vote on the nominee during the 2020 General Assembly session.
A moderator will ask the candidates questions. No in-person public questions or comments will be taken, but can be emailed in advance to CABA president Bryan Slaughter at bslaughter@michiehamlett.com.
The candidates under consideration are James Beard, Heather Carlton, David Franzen, Ron Huber, Andrew Sneathern and Will Tanner. Completed CABA judicial questionnaires from each candidate are posted on the CABA website in the member news section and are accessible to CABA members.
The interview is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Albemarle County Circuit Court. The public is invited to attend.
