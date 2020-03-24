In less than two months, the novel coronavirus has gone from a distant worry for Virginians to a full-blown crisis.
On Jan. 31, Virginia Department of Health officials were investigating two possible cases in the commonwealth.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Virginia now has 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven people around the state have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported 16 cases between Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene Louisa and Fluvanna counties. Globally, there are over 415,000 cases and more than 18,000 people have died from the disease.
We are early in the lifespan of the pandemic by most accounts, but already the crisis has felt like a lifetime. No matter how the situation evolves, The Daily Progress will be there for our readers at every turn.
With the help of our sister publications across the state, The Daily Progress has for weeks been bringing our audience up-to-the-minute, reliable and thorough coverage on the outbreak and its far-reaching ramifications.
When the coronavirus was still thought of as an issue outside of Virginia's borders, we wrote about the creation of a website designed by a University of Virginia undergraduate and his friends.
As the first cases were confirmed in the state at the beginning of March, we covered the University of Virginia's initial response to the outbreak, as well as local school divisions' contingency plans. Then, we wrote about how local schools and UVa made the hard decision to close their doors to in-person learning.
We were there when UVa announced the creation of their own test for COVID-19, and we went in-depth about how the test was created in a short period of time.
Our reporters may not be able to be out and about town as much, but they're committed to holding government accountable in this unprecedented time, describing how neighbors are helping each other and keeping you informed.
As local governments, agencies, businesses, restaurants, artists and organizations shut down, altered operations and swung into action, we have offered timely updates about how to navigate a new reality in Central Virginia.
Our photo team may not be able to be out and about as much, but they're determined to continue offering a window into life in and around Charlottesville. We've published photo galleries about the pandemic's effects on local businesses, including Bodo's Bagels opening its drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years.
Our sports team may not be able to attend games or press conferences, but they've been on the ball: from the news that the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Championship were canceled, ending some student athletes' tournament dreams, to how residents stay active without organize sports.
There will be more stories like those to come, and we will cover each of them with the care and attention to detail our readers expect.
The grueling shifts, long hours, endless tips and prolific news cycle show no signs of abating, but our commitment is clear: We will keep our readers informed in the face of any odds, and we will succeed.
We are proud of the work we’ve done, and we are not going to stop.
If you have story ideas, tips or suggestions, please send them to news@dailyprogress.com. We’ll continue to devote nearly all of our resources to covering this developing story every day. We’re also looking to tell the everyday human impact stories — how people are adjusting to this new normal.
Thank you for supporting us. If you don't subscribe, we have made it easy, with digital subscriptions available for just $3 for 13 weeks of The Progress online. We are also offering introductory pricing of up to 50% off on new digital + print subscriptions.
To subscribe, please visit dailyprogress.com/subscribe or call (434) 978-7201. Also, sign up at www.dailyprogress.com/newsletter/signup for our breaking news email alerts to stay up to date with everything that’s happening in our area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.