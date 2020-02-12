The 26th annual Virginia Festival of the Book will host a program on the importance of journalism in democracy on March 19.
The free program "Who Will Write the Story? The Critical Role of Local Journalism," will occur at at 4 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 605 E. Main Street.
A panel of Katrice Hardy, executive editor of the Greenville News; Eric Lichtblau, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist; and Lewis Raven Wallace, an independent journalist and author, in a discussion with Marcia Bullard, a retired CEO of USA WEEKEND, will examine the critical role of local journalism as well as the threats facing it.
The program is sponsored by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Federation of State Humanities Councils, and is hosted by The Daily Progress, Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism, Virginia Library Association and the Virginia Press Association
This program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism and an informed citizenry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.