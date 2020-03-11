The Front Porch is planning to present all of its concerts and classes as scheduled while keeping up with national and local health news about the COVID-19 coronavirus.
An announcement from the music and education venue on Wednesday stated that cleaning practices have been intensified throughout the building and that ticketholders will be notified immediately if any cancellations must be made.
Precautionary measures in place include extra bottles of hand sanitizer, rigorous disinfection of all frequently touched surfaces, and written notices to all students, patrons and staff members to wash their hands when entering the building.
If an event is canceled, ticketholders will have three options: requesting refunds by emailing booking@frontporchcville.org; considering their tickets to be donations to The Front Porch, for which no action is required; or saving tickets to use when events are rescheduled.
Patrons who feel ill or have flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home and seek medical care. For information, email info@thefrontporchcville.org.
