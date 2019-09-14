India Nixon attended Charlottesville’s third annual Black Business Expo for the first time Saturday, discovering establishments she didn’t know existed.
"I never heard of [Pearl Island],” she said of the Caribbean eatery. "It was delicious."
Nixon, who was manning the booth for The Tax Ladies, said she liked to see the diversity among the nearly 30 businesses that set up exhibits at the expo, which was held at IX Art Park. She plans to attend the event next year.
“We need it,” she said.
Ty Cooper, director of the expo, said the event helps raise awareness about black-owned businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle.
“It's about helping out and supporting our community, and the black businesses are a part of this community, just like Latino, Asian or Indian businesses,” she said. “We have to show support to these you may not be able to hear about because of money or what have you.”
Although the expo was just for black-owned businesses, panel discussions on customer service, marketing and finance were held for any small business owners in the community.
The expo is kicking off the city of Charlottesville’s first Minority Business Week, which will include events throughout the week. For more information, go to cvilleminoritybusinessprogram.org/minority-business-week.
Cooper said the event has evolved since it started three years ago. This year, eight entrepreneurs had the chance to earn $1,000 and a free commercial during the business pitch competition.
This is the first year they’ve given out money during the pitch contest. Cooper said the eight businesses had three minutes to make their pitch to a panel of judges. They had to sign up beforehand and worked with some University of Virginia professors to craft their pitches.
The contest was sponsored by the Community Investment Collaborative and Cooper’s Lifeview Marketing.
“It's hugely important,” Cooper said of the expo. “ … You've got to show support.”
