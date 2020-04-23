The Thomas Jefferson Health District will host a live, virtual town hall at 3 p.m. Friday on the topic of the coronavirus pandemic.
Information about viewing the town hall is available at charlottesville.org/zoom. The event also will be streamed on the health district's Facebook and Twitter feeds.
The TJHD also is offering a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic Saturday in Fluvanna for symptomatic adults — those with fever, cough, runny nose or a sore throat — who live in the greater Fluvanna area, including Buckingham and Louisa counties. The clinic also is open to those who have had contact with anyone at the Envoy at the Village, a long-term care facility in Fluvanna that is experiencing an outbreak.
To get a test, residents must schedule an appointment by noon Friday by calling (434) 972-6261. The tests will occur at Central Elementary School in Palmyra.
Four people have died from COVID-19 in Fluvanna County, according to the most recent data from the health district. It is unclear if the deaths are connected to the Envoy facility.
Second local survey
The University of Virginia's Center for Survey Research is recruiting residents of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and four surrounding counties to join its community survey panel, BeHeardCVA, ahead of a second survey about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Virginia.
Last month, BeHeardCVA launched its first survey regarding COVID-19.
On Tuesday, a second survey will be launched with new questions, including issues submitted by members of the panel and by local agencies and nonprofit organizations. BeHeardCVA wants to expand the reach and diversity of the panel and is seeking more representation from residents of Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.
"We would like to broaden the reach of our panel," said Tom Guterbock, academic director of the Center for Survey Research, in a news release. "We are hoping more people from the rural areas and more young people will sign up."
Panel members may choose to participate online or by telephone. Anyone 18 or older from the region can sign up for the panel at beheardcva.org.
Humanities funding webinar
The Virginia Commission for the Arts and Virginia Humanities are hosting a webinar Friday on the current CARES Act funding available for cultural nonprofits in the state.
The webinar, set for 2:30 to 4 p.m., is free, but online registration is required.
Janet Starke, executive director of the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and Matthew Gibson, executive director of Virginia Humanities, will provide an overview of CARES Act grant opportunities, eligibility requirements and the processes and timelines for decision making. They also will be available to take questions.
The webinar will be recorded and can be watched on Facebook live, but to participate and ask questions, registration and attendance on Zoom is required.
Quad-C donation
Local investment firm Quad-C Management Inc. has contributed more than $1 million to the Community Emergency Response Fund.
The fund is housed at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and was established to provide flexible resources to households and organizations in Central Virginia helping to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.
The Community Emergency Response Fund has distributed more than $200,000 in grants to nonprofits, and it has provided $1.6 million to households through the Community Resource Helpline. More than $4.4 million has been raised so far.
“We are pleased to support the Community Emergency Response Fund and hope that this contribution will help those in the Charlottesville area most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C Partner, in a news release. “We are very fortunate as a community to have the dedicated people of the Community Foundation who are constantly in contact with area families and nonprofit organizations around Charlottesville to assess needs and provide direct assistance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.