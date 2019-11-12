Thomas Jefferson Health District staff will test their capacity to respond to a major public health event by providing free seasonal influenza flu shots on Thursday.
The exercise will be held at The Arc of the Piedmont, 1149 Rose Hill Drive on Nov. 14 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., according to the district.
Flu shots are available at no cost for people ages three years and older. The seasonal flu shots being offered are preservative free and will be administered on a first come first served basis.
The point-of-dispensing exercise, including the flu vaccine, is funded through the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response. the exercise tests the district's ability to quickly and safely coordinate emergency operations, dispense vaccines and issue public information alerts.
For more information, people can call the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at (434) 972-6269.
