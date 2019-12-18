The Virginia Department of Historic Resources announced Wednesday that three structures in Central Virginia were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The first site highlights an oft-forgotten segment of the later portion of the Civil War.
Rose Hill, a Greek Revival house in Culpeper County, was constructed in the mid-1850s. Its claim to fame is as the location where Union Brig. Gen. H. Judson Kilpatrick and Col. Ulric Dahlgren met and planned a complicated cavalry raid on Richmond — the Kilpatrick–Dahlgren Raid.
The raid, approved by President Abraham Lincoln, meant to free Union prisoners held in the city under inhumane conditions.
The raid was a disastrous failure and Dahlgren was killed by Confederates. Scouring his body, Confederates found papers detailing a plan to capture and kill Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his cabinet, a violation of the rules of war, according to the state.
The second site, the Gardner Cabin, is in the far northwest corner of Albemarle County in Boonesville.
Constructed in 1851 by farmer B.B. Gardner, the dwelling is an “uncommon” type of cabin based on its masonry and stonework, according to the state.
The third site is the University of Virginia’s Campbell Hall. Constructed in 1970, it illustrates the Modern Movement design principles, according to a news release.
In all, 16 sites were added to the Landmarks Register this month, including are courthouse village buildings in Southampton and Caroline counties associated with racial events in 1831 and 1958 of national consequence, particularly across Virginia and the rest of the South.
The Department of Historic Resources will forward the documentation for the sites to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
The listing is honorary and sets no restrictions on the property. It does, however, provide an opportunity for property owners to seek historic rehabilitation tax credits for improvements to the building.
