This story will be updated with more information.
There are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Charlottesville area, accoridng to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District.
According to TJHD, two of the new cases are in the City of Charlottesville and one is in Albemarle County.
"Moving forward, I will not be sending out press releases for each individual case," said Kathryn Goodman, a spokeswoman for TJHD. "We anticipate that there will be more and suggest people visit the VDH website daily for the latest numbers."
The first local confirmed case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, was announced Monday. That case is of a woman in her late 50s who works at the University of Virginia's Women’s Center.
UVa also said Wednesday that an employee of the Biocomplexity Institute in Arlington has tested positive. It is not clear if that person has interacted with Charlottesville residents recently.
The state's most recent numbers, updated Thursday at noon, show 94 confirmed cases. The most recent statewide update does not include the three new local cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.