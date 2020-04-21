Three residents and two employees at an Albemarle County retirement home have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Residents of Our Lady of Peace and their families were notified about the diagnosis by Executive Director Sara Warden on Tuesday, according to a copy of the letter first obtained by NBC29.
The letter says that the three residents have been isolated to home's Nursing Center. Because of the test results, all residents are being quarantined to their rooms, the letter says.
Window visits have been prohibited and all group activities have been canceled. Outside deliveries have been limited to essential items.
The letter does not say when residents began showing symptoms or were tested. The retirement home did not respond to multiple phone requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The cases do not appear to be included included in Virginia Department of Health data, which is lagging behind local health districts.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District reported 11 deaths on Monday.
As of Tuesday, the state reported 10 deaths with four in Fluvanna County, three in Albemarle County and two in Charlottesville. Culpeper County, which is in a different health district, also has one reported death.
According to the state data, all the deaths in health district were people older than 50, with seven being people older than 80. Eight of the people who died are men. Seven of those who died were white and three were black.
State data do not indicate whether the deaths were apparently isolated incidents, or were part of a local outbreak.
Envoy at the Village, a skilled care center in Fluvanna, has an outbreak, as does the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to state data. A confirmed coronavirus outbreak means that VDH has confirmed two cases connected by person, place and time.
The district’s total death count is 8th out of 35 districts in the state and 10th in the number of hospitalizations with 46.
Thirteen of Albemarle County’s 66 cases have required hospitalization, according to recent data. In Fluvanna County 12 people have been hospitalized among 68 cases.
In Charlottesville, 11 of 41 cases have resulted in hospitalizations.
