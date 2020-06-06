The Thomas Jefferson Health District is almost done hiring a five-person team that will help staff a series of COVID-19 testing sites throughout the summer and fall.
New members of the team tested community members at four clinics this week. The district is planning to hold two to three drive-thru clinics per week moving forward. While appointments are limited to 48 for each two-hour clinic, the district recently relaxed requirements regarding who could get tested.
Now, anyone interested should be able to make an appointment or be placed on a waitlist. Before, only those showing symptoms of the disease could receive a free test through the district.
“We've never done this before,” health district spokeswoman Kathryn Goodman said. “It's new to us as well as to the community. We're trying to work hard to increase as much as we can while also making sure that we can maintain the ability to offer so many testing events. We plan on leading this into the fall. We want to sustain these operations.”
In recent weeks, case numbers have ticked up. For seven consecutive days in May, the district reported daily double-digit increases in daily cases.
As of Friday evening, 579 people have tested positive, 70 are hospitalized and 19 have died in Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene and Nelson.
“Today we had four new cases, so it really is up and down," Goodman said Wednesday. “We're definitely concerned as cases increase; however, it's expected that we're going to see more cases because we're offering more testing.”
Friday marked the beginning of a new phase for Virginia as the economy reopens. As part of Phase Two of Gov. Ralph Northam's plan, restaurants can offer indoor dining at half capacity. Gyms also can reopen. Face masks are still required for those going inside a business.
While total cases in the state and district continue to increase, the statewide rate of increase has slowed, according to department data. Between May 15 and June 5, however, confirmed cases in the district increased by 30%, a rate higher than the 15 days prior.
Currently, about 6% of COVID-19 tests are positive, according to the district’s seven-day average, a metric that remains below the state’s average of 10.1%.
Goodman said the district is continuing to trace contacts and isolate those affected when a positive case is identified, which helps to prevent the virus’ spread.
Still, COVID-19 testing represents only a snapshot in time since the state doesn’t have the capacity for widespread surveillance testing.
Appointments for the drive-thru clinics are limited because the testing team can only administer 24 tests an hour due to space and staffing constraints. If there’s enough demand, the health district can extend the clinic to provide more, as they did for a Nelson County clinic recently.
“We're hoping that we can continue to offer more and more of these so that people can continue to get in the flow and understand that it will be 48 people at each site,” Goodman said.
Next week, the district is holding clinics in Louisa and Greene County on June 9 and 10, respectively, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents can call (434) 972-6261 to schedule an appointment. More information is available at vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites/.
Testing for COVID-19 in Virginia has lagged behind other states, but a patchwork of hospitals and providers have steadily increased the number of tests administered in the district. On May 28, the district reached a new high — 447 — of daily test encounters, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
CVS has started providing drive-thru tests to those who met federal and state guidelines, and the University of Virginia and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital have taken on testing in Charlottesville, allowing the health district to focus on the five counties in its service area.
“We're trying not to turn anyone away,” Goodman said. “We know that there is a waitlist sometimes. There are a lot of people who call that we might not be able to get in for a testing event, but we'll be coming back to that locality in a week or two afterward, hoping that we can get through and get everybody tested who wants to be.”
UVa Medical Center and Martha Jefferson employees are tested if they show symptoms or were exposed to the virus.
"We also ask employees about their health on a daily basis," said Eric Swensen, spokesman for the medical center. "We do not offer testing to asymptomatic employees, as testing is not an accurate predictor of whether an employee may develop COVID-19 at a later time due to its long incubation period."
UVa also is leading the state’s effort to determine how many Virginians have been infected through antibody testing,
The Department of Health wants to collect blood samples in June and July from 5,000 patients — 1,000 from the state’s five health planning regions — that will be tested at UVa. Other hospitals are participating in the Virginia Coronavirus Serology Project.
UVa will collect 1,000 samples from the "northwest" region of the state, which includes TJHD.
Dr. Eric Houpt, the chief of UVa’s Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health, is coordinating the project.
“The confirmed COVID case counts in Virginia, or in any state, are an underestimate because testing has been incomplete and there are many cases with mild or no symptoms at all,” said Houpt in a news release. “The question this project will answer is how much are we underestimating infection, how far are we from herd immunity and are we especially missing cases in certain groups or regions.”
Preliminary results of the project will be released no later than the end of July.
For now, Goodman said the district is comfortable with its testing capacity.
“But that said, of course, there still is a little bit of a shortage, so our testing events are limited,” she said. “But they will be going throughout the summer.”
The health department's new hires have been funded by an anonymous donation; health districts and other state agencies have had budgets and hiring frozen, Goodman said.
The added staffing means other workers who had been doing COVD-19 testing can go back to offering other public health services such as immunization clinics and sexual health testing.
“With this testing team getting on board, it allows for our staff to go back to operating these clinics while we're also simultaneously expanding testing throughout the district for COVID,” Goodman said.
The donation also helped the district purchase cloth face masks to distribute throughout the surrounding counties.
“We know that people are tired of being home,” Goodman said. “As we enter into the new phase, it's important that people still practice the distancing as they can and wearing face coverings. We’re happy to hear that people can go out more but want to make sure that we prevent further spread of COVID.”
