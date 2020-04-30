The Thomas Jefferson Health District has released a new, interactive dashboard featuring the latest COVID-19 data for the region, including demographic information.
The information shown on the dashboard might look a little different compared to what was previously shared by the TJHD.
Cases, hospitalizations and fatalities are broken down by locality in the new dashboard, as well as by race, sex and age group.
The dashboard was launched Wednesday afternoon and will be updated every day around 10 a.m., with the numbers from 5 p.m. the previous day. The data currently shown on the dashboard is from Wednesday.
Going forward, this will put it in line with the Virginia Department of Health's data shown on their website.
Today's VDH numbers differ from what the TJHD has reported, with 293 reported cases across the district. This includes 13 fatalities.
Across the state, the VDH reported Thursday that there are 15,846 COVID-19 cases; an increase of 885 over the 14,961 reported Wednesday.
The 15,846 cases included 15,180 confirmed cases and 666 probable cases. Also, there are 552 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 543 confirmed and 9 probable; an increase of 30 total deaths from the 522 reported Wednesday.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 90,843 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,322 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,611 and 134 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Paul Whelan contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.