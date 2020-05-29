RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 42,533 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,132 from the 41,401 reported Thursday.
The 42,533 cases include 40,477 confirmed cases and 2,056 probable cases. Also, there are 1,358 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,258 confirmed and 100 probable. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it covers, for a total of 498 cases.
Albemarle County has 180 cases, Charlottesville has 105, Fluvanna County has 90, Greene County has 31, Louisa County has 76 and Nelson County has 16 cases.
Nelson County is the only locality in the TJHD that has not reported any fatalities.
The seven-day moving average for the PCR testing has ticked downward from yesterday's report, at 5.2%. The TJHD has performed 8,161 PCR tests to detect the presence of the active virus in a patient.
The PCR tests differ from serological testing, which detects the presence of antibodies in a patient.
There are now eight outbreaks of COVID-19 in the TJHD, with 137 cases associated with the outbreaks.
There are four outbreaks in long-term care facilities, followed by two in congregate settings and one each in a correctional facility and an educational setting.
The outbreak at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is still listed, after four staff members tested positive in early March. Those workers have been cleared by their primary care providers to return to work.
