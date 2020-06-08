First there was a change of pace and now it’s a change of place.
The Charlottesville City Market, which has been operating on a “to-go” basis at Pen Park since April due to the coronavirus pandemic and need to social distance customers, will move to Darden Towe Park this Saturday for the rest of the summer.
The drive-thru version of the market has outgrown Pen Park, which is reopening for general use, requiring a larger location, officials said.
The move to Darden Towe Park is in cooperation with Albemarle County Parks and Recreation, which manages the park. The county will not hold events in the park during the summer, making it available for the City Market.
Customers must pre-order and pay online, and vendors will prepare the orders for drive-thru pickup at Darden Towe from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Customers must remain in their vehicles and no on-site or walk-up sales are permitted.
To place an order, visit charlottesvillecitymarket.luluslocalfood.com. Online sales must be arranged prior to 10 a.m. on Thursdays for Saturday pickup.
For more information, visit charlottesville.gov/citymarket or email citymarket@charlottesville.gov.
