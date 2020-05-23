COVID-19 affects different communities in different ways.
That is frustrating and unacceptable, Dr. Cameron Webb, an internal medicine doctor at the University of Virginia Medical Center, said Saturday during a virtual town hall hosted by Albemarle County high school students.
“It's frustrating and it's frightening as a provider when you see the people who look like you are the ones who are filling the beds in the hospital with a disease that we don't fully understand,” said Webb, who’s also the director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia and is running for the Democratic nomination for Virginia's 5th Congressional District.
Health disparities and the broader COVID-19 pandemic were the focus of the town hall, which also included Janice Underwood, the state’s chief diversity officer, and Lawrence Pilkey, who works in Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. They fielded questions about the virus, the role of social media in the pandemic and why the disease is disproportionately affecting communities of color.
“You've got to look at this from the perspective of what shapes chronic disease in our community because health doesn't happen in hospitals; it happens in communities,” Webb said. “It happens where we're born, grow, live, learn, eat, play and pray.”
As of Saturday, 402 people in the Thomas Jefferson Health District have tested positive for COVID-19. African Americans account for a quarter of the 16 fatalities in the area, 27% of the cases and more than half of the 68 hospitalizations, trends that have held steady since the health district started releasing demographic data in early April.
Naquel Perry Jr., a rising senior at Albemarle High School, moderated the town hall. More than 50 people joined the Zoom call.
Webb and other doctors have pushed for better demographic data about the positive cases in the state. Statewide, African Americans make up nearly 22% of the cases in which race is known, and Hispanics account for almost half of the cases in which ethnicity is known. As of Saturday, race and ethnicity is unknown for about one-third of the state’s 35,749 cases.
Webb was a few minutes late to the virtual town hall, held over Zoom, because he was assisting with pop-up testing sites for communities of color in Charlottesville. UVa and Martha Jefferson performed the COVID-19 tests at the Jefferson School City Center and Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Webb said more than 300 tests were administered across the two locations — he and public information officers said 174 occurred at Mt. Zion and 150 occurred at the Jefferson School.
With the testings, Webb said doctors are not just showing up, testing individuals and sending them on their way. They have to build trust with the communities.
“My patients themselves went to segregated wards,” he said, referring to the old University Hospital, which until the 1960s separated black and white patients. “And so the reality is we have to acknowledge that history and evaluate that when we say testing for coronavirus for this new and scary disease that's gonna have a different impact on different communities. We had to start by gaining that trust, I believe.”
“That's what seeing this through an anti-racist lens looks like, because to me it means that we're reversing those systemic structures that are in place that are creating the dynamics and health that we're seeing,” he said.
Underwood had been working to create a state strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion, but that campaign paused during the pandemic. Now, she’s leading a health equity task force that has worked to provide personal protective equipment to those who can’t socially distance or stay at home and has focused on testing communities of color across the state.
“Because what we realized is that those structural inequities that we were fighting against have bubbled up and we see a disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, in particular, black and Latino communities,” she said. “... These structural and racial inequities didn't start with COVID-19 and they're certainly not going to end with COVID-19.”
She also encouraged students on the committee and those at the town hall to ask their parents and other adults if they’ve completed the 2020 census and to vote in elections.
Pilkey also provided information about the virus and research into it. He advised students to be skeptical about studies regarding the virus and to look at the sources to try to figure out the validity of the data.
Before the pandemic, the students behind the town hall were part of a committee to implement the school division’s anti-racism policy, which was drafted by students and adopted in February 2019. The policy established reporting requirements on disciplinary actions and racial disparities throughout the division and mandated anti-racism training for staff, a more transparent process for class recommendations and the creation of anti-racist curriculum.
Division staff have worked in the last year to devise a plan to carry out the various provisions of the policy. One such provision called for the creation of a student committee to assist with the policy. The students named their leadership committee the Student Equity & Advisory Team, or SEAT, to highlight the importance of everyone having a place at the table.
