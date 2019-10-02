A tractor-trailer carrying a large farm tractor struck a vehicle this morning at Scottsville Road/Route 20 and Red Hill Road, leaving at least one person trapped in the wreckage and shutting down both directions of Route 20.

The farm tractor reportedly shifted on the trailer during the crash and needs to be stabilized, according to preliminary reports. Officials say the road will be closed for more than an hour and could take longer.

Emergency crews, fire fighters and police are on the scene and have removed the person from the wreckage.

Albemarle County Police are working with VDOT Culpeper officials on detours of the area.

