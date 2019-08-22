A semi-trailer filled with refuse caught fire early Thursday morning at the Ivy Material Utilization Center, causing what officials believe is minor smoke damage to nearby buildings before it was extinguished by firefighters.
The fire closed the center for much of the day Thursday as structural engineers inspected the refuse transfer building for possible damage.
The center, on Dick Woods Road, is slated to reopen Friday for partial operations, but the transfer building will remain closed.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority officials say the semi-trailer was in the transfer building overnight and was discovered ablaze when employees arrived at the Albemarle County facility Thursday morning.
“It must have caught fire overnight because employees saw the flames when they came in around 6 a.m.,” said Katie McIlwee, of the authority. “They called the fire department and the fire was put out pretty quickly.”
Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation, but authorities suspect something in the trash, combined with the recent heat, simply spontaneously combusted.
No one was injured during the incident.
The material utilization center will be open for dropping off recycling, paint and motor oil, compostable food waste, vegetative material and clean fill.
Residents may dispose of household waste at the Greene County Solid Waste Disposal Facility, 386 Mays Road in Stanardsville, and Republic Services, 131 Hunters Branch Road, in Troy.