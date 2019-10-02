Crews have cleared the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer that had closed Route 20 near Red Hill Road for most of the morning.
Both lanes of Route 20/Scottsville Road are now open, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The road was closed shortly after 10 a.m. after a tractor-trailer carrying a large farm tractor struck a vehicle near the intersection, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage and shutting down both directions of Route 20.
The farm tractor reportedly shifted on the trailer during the crash and needed to be stabilized before removal. Emergency crews, fire fighters and police are on the scene and extricated a woman from the car. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
