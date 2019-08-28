Tufton Pond has no further signs of algae following treatment, according to a Wednesday news release from the Lake Monticello Owners’ Association.
The Fluvanna County pond, which is not for human or dog swimming, is now considered to be safe for fishing, watering livestock and irrigation of food and non-food crops.
