One person has died in a crash in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County, according to the Virginia State Police. Police have not yet released the victim's identity.
The wreck occurred at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday on Route 60, east of Allens Creek Road, according to a news release.
The crash remains under investigation. More information will be released later, authorities said.
