Two Charlottesville men were arrested Sunday after police said they fled the scene of a car crash.
Officers found two loaded handguns and a large amount of drugs during the arrest, police said, though a spokesman didn’t say where the guns and drugs were found.
Travon Vonte Cooper, 22, and Dionte Termaine Ruffin, 19, are each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a half ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute. Ruffin also was charged with obstruction of justice and failing to appear in Waynesboro.
Police say the two men were in a car that struck a utility pole in the 800 block of Cherry Avenue on Sunday afternoon. They fled on foot but were later arrested, according to the news release.
Both men are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a bond review in Charlottesville General District Court.
