The Virginia State Police is investigating a fire in Nelson County that killed two people.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nelson County authorities were alerted to a residential fire in the 1000 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina, according to a news release.
Nelson County Fire and Rescue and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
The bodies of two deceased individuals were located inside the residence. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification, according to the release
At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.
