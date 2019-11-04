The Thomas Jefferson Health District is hosting two free flu vaccination clinics this month. 

The first will be held at the Scottsville Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and the second at the Arc of the Piedmont from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. 

According to a news release, flu season typically begins in October and can continue until May, peaking in January and February.

It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments