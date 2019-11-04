The Thomas Jefferson Health District is hosting two free flu vaccination clinics this month.
The first will be held at the Scottsville Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and the second at the Arc of the Piedmont from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
According to a news release, flu season typically begins in October and can continue until May, peaking in January and February.
It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.