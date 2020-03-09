ACFR collision

ALLISON WRABEL/THE DAILY PROGRESS A truck collided with a fire department vehicle and another car Monday morning at the intersection of Preston Avenue and Ridge-McIntire Road, according to police. 

Charlottesville police say the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck ran a red light Monday morning at the intersection of Preston Avenue and Ridge-McIntire Road and collided with a fire department vehicle and another passenger car.

The fire department vehicle was proceeding through the intersection at a slow speed with its emergency lights and sirens activated, according to a preliminary investigation.

Two people, including a member of the Charlottesville Fire Department, were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police department news release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said in the release that speed may have been a factor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments