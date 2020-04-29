Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a car crash near North Garden, Albemarle County police say.
The crash occurred in the 5800 block of Plank Road, near the intersection with Drovers Lane shortly after midnight when an eastbound car left the road and struck a tree, police said.
Police and the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash, but both occupants died at the scene, according to police. Their names are being withheld until family can be notified.
The crash’s cause is being investigation by the county police Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. These are the fourth and fifth traffic fatalities investigated by the county police this year.
