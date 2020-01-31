Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a Madison County crash, state police said Friday.

Kenneth W. Edmondson, 56, of Kenbridge, was driving a 2002 Dodge Durango on North Blue Ridge Turnpike near Aylor Road at 2:05 p.m., according to the Virginia State Police.

Edmondson crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by Rodney M. Coates, 50, of Banco, authorities said.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt and both died at the scene.

Police are considering a medical emergency as the possible cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

