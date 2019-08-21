Two kittens have died after Louisa County authorities said they were reportedly thrown from the window of a vehicle.
At 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Louisa sheriff's office was told that a white man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 33 near a reservoir and throwing the kittens from the vehicle. In a statement, authorities did not state the make or model of the pickup but described it as older, small and primarily gray.
Animal control officers were able to find the approximately six-week-old kittens, though one was dead in the roadway. The second cat was alive but perished on the way to a veterinarian.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234.