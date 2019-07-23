Authorities from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force on Thursday arrested two men and seized two 9mm handguns and drugs with an estimated street value of nearly $7,000, Virginia State Police announced on Tuesday.
JADE, with assistance from Charlottesville and Albemarle County police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, arrested Brandon L. Pelham, 32, of Albemarle County and Armand G. Rodriguez Jr., 33, of Buckingham County after a weeks-long investigation, according to a news release.
Pelham was charged with one count of distribution of cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II drug and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Rodriguez was charged with one count each of distribution of cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II drug and possession/transportation of a firearm by a violent felon.
Police seized 151 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of $6,500, 20 grams of marijuana, with an estimated value of $200, 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $200 and the two guns, the release said.
Both men were taken to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Their status was unclear Tuesday night.