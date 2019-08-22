Nellie the cat

Albemarle County Fire Rescue personnel work to revive Nellie the cat after rescuing the pet from a Crozet home on Thursday.

 Albemarle County Fire Rescue

While a Crozet family escaped safely from their home after a lightning strike set it ablaze Thursday afternoon, two pets had to be rescued by Albemarle County firefighters.

A Crozet fire crew was first to arrive at about 3:45 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic of the two-story residence at 8193 Rockfish Gap Turnpike. Firefighters from across Albemarle County then began to fight the fire and search the home. They returned with the two pets.

A Facebook post from Albemarle County Fire Rescue described how one of the pets, a tuxedo cat named Nellie, was found unresponsive and not breathing. Photographs show firefighters reviving Nellie with water and an oxygen mask.

The post stated that Nellie was doing well at a nearby veterinary facility. A later statement did not provide any information about the condition of the two pets, but it did say both had been taken to a veterinarian. An email asking for more information about the other pet was not immediately returned.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office estimates that the fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

