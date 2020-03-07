A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Virginia health officials said Saturday evening.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Virginia and the first military case on U.S. soil in a news release.
The Marine "recently returned from overseas, where he was on official business," Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.
Governor Northam and Cabinet officials have been briefed, according to the department. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols, according to the release. The teams are in regular and close communication with federal, state, local and private sector partners.
The department says 39 people have been tested so far in the state, with 7 results pending. Public health officials caution that evidence has not been seen of COVID-19 spreading in Virginia and said the risk is low.
The District of Columbia recorded its first case on Saturday. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said testing at the public health lab of the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences yielded its first presumptive positive coronavirus case, according to The Associated Press.
On Friday, the political group AIPAC said two people who attended its Washington conference this past week had tested positive for coronavirus.
Public health officials remind people in Virginia and on military installations to take precautions:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
